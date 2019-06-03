Have your lemonade and eat it too



theyankeechef.blogspot.com

I have been experimenting and trying various combinations to get a pound cake to taste just like lemonade for quite some time now.

At the same time, I wanted to reduce the amount of sugar without affecting the taste. I was successful in producing a beautifully flavored cake that truly does taste like lemonade, but sadly I was unable to reduce the sugar. So moderation is key in enjoying this tangy pound cake.

Nonstick cooking spray

1 1/2 cups sugar

1 stick (1/2 cup) butter or margarine, room temperature

1/2 cup cream cheese, room temperature

2 eggs

3/4 cup frozen lemonade concentrate, thawed

1 teaspoon grated lemon zest

2 cups flour

1 teaspoon baking powder

Preheat oven to 350-degrees F. Grease a 9-inch loaf pan with nonstick cooking spray; set aside.

In a large bowl, beat sugar with butter and cream cheese on high speed with an electric mixer until smooth. Add sugar, eggs, lemonade and lemon zest and continue to beat until well incorporated.

In a separate bowl, blend flour and baking powder. Add to lemonade mixture, reduce speed to low, and beat until smooth.

Transfer to prepared pan and bake 50 minutes, or until the top is cracked and the cake bounces back in the center.

Remove to cool slightly before loosening the sides to invert onto a plate. Cool completely before wrapping to completely chill in refrigerator.