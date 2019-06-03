Memorial, celebration for Marianna McGuffin set for June 29

A memorial and celebration for Marianna McGuffin, 88, who died on Nov. 23, 2018, will be held on Saturday, June 29 in Weston beginning with an 11:30 a.m. Eucharist at the Weston Priory, 58 Priory Hill Road.

Burial will follow at approximately 1 p.m. at the Maple Grove Cemetery in Weston, and remembrances will be shared following the service. From 2 to 4 p.m., a gathering will be held at the former McGuffin Manor, 697 Main St. in Weston. Light refreshments will be served.

At 5 p.m., a Butties concert for Ms. McGuffin will be held at J.J. Hapgood, 305 Main St. in Peru.