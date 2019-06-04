Chester Rotary Trivia Night brings in $12,500 for scholarships
Chester Rotary brought in more than $12,500 for college scholarships in its first Trivia Night fundraiser, held on Saturday, May 25 at the Chester American Legion.
About 100 trivia fans competed at 16 tables of six players each to determine the Chester Trivia Champs. The winning team was The Irrelevants, consisting of Lynne Reed, Lyn Haas, Ginny Massucco, Neil Massucco, Leigh Dakin and Susan Spaulding.
Emceed by trivia master Ian Montgomery, with a strong assist from trivia veteran Polly Montgomery, the fun filled gathering of high school and college students, families, and teams from local businesses enjoyed an on-going din of hoots and cat calls as excitement built to see which team would have the winning score.
The strong support from our local businesses, included the hall provided by Chester American Legion Post 67, added to the success of the evening.
Gussie’s Place K9 Kennel had a team. We all said it was the most fun event in town in a long time. We’ll definitely have a team next year. Great turnout for a great cause and the food was great!