Susanna Gellert, Weston Playhouse Theatre Company‘s new executive artistic director, will make her Weston directorial debut with the world’s longest-running musical, The Fantasticks, which will run June 20 through July 13.

Gellert brings her successful history of delivering fresh perspectives and contemporary relevance to classic, well-known works such as Tamburlaine, Measure for Measure and A Winters Tale to her first production at Weston.

On directing the first Playhouse show in her inaugural season, Gellert calls The Fantasticks “a stunning collage of the sweetness of love and the pain of loss. It asks that we sit together in a space of shared imagination—the theater—and consider all the possibilities of love and friendship in our world today.”

Before coming to Weston, Gellert was associate producer and director of the Studio at New York’s acclaimed Theatre for a New Audience, producing award-winning productions of Thornton Wilder’s The Skin of Our Teeth and Branden Jacobs-Jenkins’s An Octoroon. Gellert teaches in the MFA Directing program at The New School and holds degrees from Yale University, Columbia University and the University of Chicago.