BRSU Superintendent to retire in mid-2020

B ennington-Rutland Supervisory Union Superintendent Jackie Wilson has announced her planned retirement for one year from now, on June 30, 2020.

“After 27 years as a teacher, principal and superintendent,” said Wilson, “it’s time to start the process of moving on to the next chapter.”

The supervisory union includes Flood Brook School in Londonderry.

“Jackie has successfully guided the BRSU through a period of major change,” noted BRSU Board Chair Jim Salsgiver. “With the successful Act 46 mergers of both the Taconic & Green and Mettawee School districts, Jackie set an example that was admired by her peers in public and private education across all of Vermont. We will miss her judgment and passion for education.”

Wilson has set her retirement date for the end of June 2020 to give the board ample time to conduct its search for the next superintendent and smooth the way for a successful transition to new leadership. “We will explore both internal and external candidates,” said Salsgiver. “We will be looking for someone who can build on the solid foundation Jackie has put in place.”

In only the first year of operation, both the Taconic & Green and Mettawee School districts, have been able to take advantage of their newly consolidated structures to generate educational upgrades and efficiencies throughout the schools. Both operational school districts in the BRSU are moving forward on a path set to provide students and families with the tools needed to thrive in the 21st century. In the BRSU’s remaining Winhall School District, meanwhile, the local board and BRSU staff have put in motion a strategy to provide long-term financial planning and tax rate stability in this K-12 school-choice community.

“Our new school governance structures and notable progress should attract solid candidates,” Salsgiver said. “With all the recent merger activity, our board members are experienced at successfully navigating transitions. We see this leadership change as an opportunity to continue the good work.”

With her retirement date set, Wilson sees a busy year ahead. “All the BRSU boards are eager to implement a process of reaching out to the public for more engagement in our public education,” she said. “We need to hear the perspective from all segments of the local community. Parents and students, of course, but also our taxpayers, our teachers and other education professionals, independent schools serving all age groups, and home town businesses.”

And there will also be continued focus on the classroom. “We’ve made great strides in our instructional leadership skills, but we can do more.” Wilson continued. “This work in teacher development is vital as we fully implement proficiency based learning over the next 12 months.”