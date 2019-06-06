Andover Select Board agenda for June 10

The Andover Select Board will meet at the Andover Town Office, 953 Andover Road, at 6:30 p.m. on Monday, June 10. Below is its agenda.

1. Call Select Board meeting to order.

2. Act on Agenda.

3. Act on Minutes: Act on minutes from May 13th meeting.

4. Public Comment (Time allowance: Five minutes per visitor, 10 minutes per topic): Members of the public may address the Board on appropriate topics that are not on this meeting’s agenda.

5. New Business: A. Update from Health Officer; B. Energy Plan discussion – Joe Fromberger; C. Discuss uniform contracts

6. Highways / Garage: A. Road Commissioner’s report

7. Review and Act on Financial Orders.

8. Correspondence.

9. Adjourn.

REMINDERS:

Next Select Board Meeting, 6/24/2019, 6:30 p.m.