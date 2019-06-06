Andover Select Board agenda for June 10
The Chester Telegraph | Jun 06, 2019 | Comments 0
The Andover Select Board will meet at the Andover Town Office, 953 Andover Road, at 6:30 p.m. on Monday, June 10. Below is its agenda.
1. Call Select Board meeting to order.
2. Act on Agenda.
3. Act on Minutes: Act on minutes from May 13th meeting.
4. Public Comment (Time allowance: Five minutes per visitor, 10 minutes per topic): Members of the public may address the Board on appropriate topics that are not on this meeting’s agenda.
5. New Business: A. Update from Health Officer; B. Energy Plan discussion – Joe Fromberger; C. Discuss uniform contracts
6. Highways / Garage: A. Road Commissioner’s report
7. Review and Act on Financial Orders.
8. Correspondence.
9. Adjourn.
REMINDERS:
Next Select Board Meeting, 6/24/2019, 6:30 p.m.
Filed Under: Andover Select Board Agenda • Latest News
About the Author:
Comments (0)
Leave a Reply
First name or initial and full last name required. No aliases accepted.