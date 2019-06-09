Brenda Beebe, 65, loved granddaughters, time with family

Brenda L. (Couitt) Beebe, 65, passed away at her home on Thursday afternoon June 6, 2019 surrounded by her loving family. She was born March 10, 1954 in Newport, N.H., to Phillip and Alfreda (Partlow) Couitt. She attended schools in Newport and graduated from Stevens High School in Claremont, N.H.

On March 26, 1983 she married James J. Beebe in Claremont.

For several years, Mrs. Beebe was a manager at Brooks in Springfield. She would later spend many years working at MacDermid Equipment in Springfield. She also worked as a bartender for at the Robert L. Johnson V.F.W. Post 771 in Springfield, the Loyal Order of Moose 679 in Springfield and, for the past 17 years, at the American Legion Post 67 in Chester.

Mrs. Beebe enjoyed the Beatles, loved working and had a special place in her heart for Vietnam Veterans. She loved her granddaughters and spending time with her family.

Mrs. Beebe is survived by her husband James of Springfield; three sons: Don Beebe and his wife Jessica of Springfield, Chris Beebe also of Springfield and Brandon Beebe of Rutland. She is also survived by five granddaughters: Bailey, Lucy, Paige, Delilah and Candace; three sisters: Bonnie Gales of Lempster, N.H., and Debra Couitt and Cathy Paradis both of Claremont, N.H. She is also survived by many nieces, nephews and cousins.

She was predeceased by a step-son, Ricky Beebe, and by six siblings: Jack Beyor, Gail Serem, Edward Couitt, Robert Couitt, Richard Couitt and Philip Couitt.

Friends may call at the Davis Memorial Chapel, 99 Summer St. in Springfield, from 6 to 8 p.m. on Wednesday June 12.

A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. on Thursday, June 13 at the Davis Memorial Chapel. The Rev. Peter Williams will officiate. Burial will follow in the Oakland Cemetery in Springfield.

Contributions may be made in her memory to Wounded Warrior Project, PO Box 758517, Topeka, Kansas 66675-8517, or by clicking here.

Arrangements are under the direction of the Davis Memorial Chapel.