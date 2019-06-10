College News

Holly Landon of Chester graduated on June 2 from Elmira College in Elmira, N.Y.

Alecia Rokes of Andover graduated from Lehigh University in Bethlehem, Penn., with a Bachelor of Science in Biology degree with Highest Honors.

Castleton University congratulates the graduates from May 2019. The following students recently graduated Castleton University and were recognized during the 232nd commencement on May 18:

Adrian Baraw-Nelson of Chester and

and Sophie Simmons of Ludlow.

Eliza Rounds of Chester, daughter of Jan and Dennis Rounds, has made the Dean’s List for her two freshman semesters at Russell Sage College in Troy N.Y. To make the Dean’s List, a student must earn a grade point average of at least 3.5 while carrying a minimum of 12 graded credits and have no grades of Incompletes.

Mack Walton of Chester, a psychology major, was named to the Dean’s List for the spring 2019 semester at Clarkson University in Potsdam, N.Y. Dean’s List students must achieve a minimum 3.25 grade-point average and also carry at least 14 credit hours.

The following students were named to the President’s List at Castleton University in Castleton for the spring semester of the 2018-19 academic year. To qualify for this highest academic honor, the student must maintain full-time status and a semester grade point average of 4.0.

Alison Josselyn of Londonderry and

and Alden Livingston of Ludlow

The following students were named to the Castleton’s Dean’s List for the spring semester of the 2018-19 academic year. To qualify for this academic honor, the student must maintain full-time status and a semester grade point average of 3.5.

Talari Anderson of Ludlow

Tiffany Ervin of Cavendish

Cassandra Howe of Springfield

Olson Humphrey of Londonderry

Reilly Knipes of Andover

Jenner Lyman of Grafton

Rosalie McNamara of Cavendish

Scarlett Pugliese of South Londonderry

Sophie Simmons of Ludlow

Breanna Stilwell of Springfield

Kaitlin Wells of Cavendish

Cassidy Yrsha of Londonderry

Lillianna Faith Moore of Springfield, a senior seeking a Bachelor of Science in Elementary Education, has been named to the spring 2019 President’s List of Husson University, based in Bangor, Maine. Students who make the President’s List must carry at least 12 graded credit hours during the semester and earn a grade point average of 3.80 to 4.0 during the period.

Also, the following students have been named to Husson’s spring 2019 Dean’s List. Students who make the Dean’s List must carry at least 12 graded credit hours during the semester and earn a grade point average of 3.60 to 3.79 during the period.

Leah M. Godin of Springfield , a junior in Husson’s Associate of Science in Criminal Justice/Bachelor of Science in Psychology program, and

, a junior in Husson’s Associate of Science in Criminal Justice/Bachelor of Science in Psychology program, and Benjamin James Tubbs of Springfield, a junior in Husson’s Bachelor of Science in Physical Education program.

Taylor Humphrey of West Townshend has been named to the spring 2019 Dean’s List at The College of Saint Rose in Albany, N.Y. Full-time undergraduate students who complete a minimum of 12 graded credit hours, and who achieve a semester average of 3.5 with no D, F, or Incomplete grade, are eligible for the Dean’s List.