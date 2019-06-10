Community & Arts events: June 10-June 20

For a full listing of upcoming events, click here for The Chester Telegraph Calendar.

June 10: Whiting Library offers passes, Summer Reading Program

The Whiting Library’s Children Department will participate the National Collaborative Summer Library Program. Sign-ups start June 10 and the program begins July 10. This year’s theme is A Universe of Stories. Join the library for some fun space-themed activities, programs, and prizes this summer.

The library will again host the Nature Museum’s Summer Unplugged series for children at 1 p.m. on Wednesdays with a different topic every week. The series begins on June 19. These family programs are recommended for children ages 4 and up and include time for making a relevant and fun craft. For information on this program, contact Children’s Librarian Stephanie at 875-2277 or whitinglibrary3@gmail.com.

Summer passes for museums and parks and historic sites are now available. They are for use by patrons of Whiting Library to borrow, including the American Precision Museum, located at 196 Main St., Windsor; Echo Lake Aquarium and Science Center Leahy Center at One College St., Burlington; the Nature Museum, 186 Townshend Road, Grafton; Vermont’s History Museum, Vermont Historical Society, at the Pavilion Building, 109 State St., Montpelier, plus state parks and other historic sights. Patrons also can borrow a one-time family day pass for pool and fitness center for Edgar May Health and Recreation Center, 140 Clinton St., Springfield.

The library is located at 117 Main St. in Chester.

For more information contact whitinglibrary1@gmail.com. The library is open Monday, Wednesday and Friday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Saturday 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

June 15: Two chances to summit Mount Equinox

At 9 a.m., on Saturday, June 15 meet up with the Green Mountain Club Manchester Center at the Equinox Preservation Trust parking on West Union St. in Manchester.

Hike up the steep Blue Trail to the summit of Equinox Mountain to the visitor center and meditation room. Bring extra layers (the summit is always colder than the valley), raincoat, snacks, lunch, and fluids. The total distance is 2.6 miles with an elevation gain of 2600 feet and it is rated at very difficult because of the elevation gain over a short distance. Those interested need to register in advance.

This same hike will be repeated on Wednesday, June 19. Contact to Katie Brooks at 516-978-4016 or ktktadams@comcast.net to register.

June 15: Bellow Falls Fish Ladder & Visitor Center Open House

The Bellows Falls Fish Ladder and Visitor Center at 17 Bridge St. in Bellows Falls welcomes the public to an Open House.

The event’s schedule includes: a presentation by Lael Will, Vermont Fish and Wildlife biologist, from 11 a.m. to noon; and a World of Owls program from 2 to 2:45 p.m.

The Nature Museum operates the Visitor Center on behalf of Great River Hydro, owner of the fish ladder as well as the hydroelectric facility in Bellows Falls. For more information, contact Valerie Barry by emailing info@nature-museum.org, or call 802-843-2111.

June 17: Chester seniors share high school memories

The Chester Senior Citizens Club hold their monthly luncheon meeting at 11:30 a.m. on Monday, June 17 at the Chester Congregational Church on 469 Main St., Chester.

This month they plan to share high school memories and invite others to join them and share their own tales.

If you need a ride, call Georgia 802-875-6242.

June 20: Chester Summer Concert

series: GM High School Jam Band

The Chester Summer Concert series kicks off with a performance by the Green Mountain Union High School Jam Band, the first time that a band from the school has performed at the series. All concerts are held from 6:30 to 8 p.m. on Thursdays. The next concert will take place on Thursday, July 11.

The band is made up of Nicholas Hudson, Anika Reitmeyer-Lankone, Alex Beshay and Brooks Ordway-Smith.

This free event will be held on the grounds of the Chester Academy Building, 201 Main St.

Bring a blanket, a chair, some refreshments and enjoy. Rain space is at the American Legion on Route 103 South.

