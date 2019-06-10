A meatless approach to ‘Que season



Sure, ‘Que season is here and most likely everyone is thinking beef burgers, steaks, ribs and anything else you can dream up.

The last thing on everyone’s mind is going without meat. But for those of you who are still being conscious, yet do not want to force down veggie burgers, this is the best alternative by far. Simply loaded with flavor, filling and if desired, top with some heated barbecue sauce over the top.

1 pound potatoes, peeled, boiled and cooled *

1 cup refried beans

1 cup whole kernel corn

1 cup shredded, extra sharp Cheddar cheese

2 eggs, beaten

1 small onion, minced

1 rib celery, minced

1 jalapeno pepper, seeded and minced, optional

1/2 to 3/4 cup cracker crumbs

Salt and black pepper to taste (I used cracked black pepper)

1 tablespoon olive oil

4 rolls

Mix first 8 ingredients in a large bowl using either your hands or a sturdy wooden spoon.

Add enough cracker crumbs until mixture holds together, but is not overly wet at the same time; set aside in refrigerator until it is firmed up, about 1 hour. Then scoop out desired sizes and flatten to about an inch in thickness.

Heat oil in a large skillet over medium heat. When ready, place as many Corn Belts in the skillet as will fit.

Cover and cook for about 3-4 minutes per side, or until nicely browned on both sides and heated throughout.

Remove and serve on rolls immediately.

* If using leftover mashed potatoes or you want to know just how much this will turn into, use about 2 cups.