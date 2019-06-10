Lydia Balch, 93, patriot, devoted grandmother

Lydia Balch 93, of Springfield, passed away peacefully on Saturday, June 8, 2019 with her family by her side. She was born March 9, 1926 in Douglas, Mass., the daughter of George H. and Gladys (Caswell) Johnson. She graduated from Sutton High School and Worcester Normal School in Massachusetts.

She was married to Richard L. Brickey on June 3, 1945. He predeceased her. She was married to Guy M. Balch on Sept. 4, 1970, who also predeceased her.

Mrs. Balch worked at Newbury’s Store, the A&P grocery store, Price Chopper and the Springfield Family Center.

She was a faithful patriot, a member and past president of the Robert L. Johnson V.F.W. Post 771 Auxiliary in Springfield for years. Mrs. Balch devoted many hours working on dinners, marching in parades, as well as selling poppies. She and her husband Guy put out flags in the Town of Springfield for every patriotic occasion until they could no longer physically do so.

Mrs. Balch loved her bingo: Every Monday was special to her. She volunteered for many town services, and organizations, even working from home when she could no longer get out. She was the recipient of a Volunteer of the Year Award.

She is survived by her five children: Robert Brickey and his wife Deborah (Lawrence) Brickey; Carol Cole; Gary Balch and his wife Karen; and Pat (Brickey) Coutermarsh and her husband Andrew. Mrs. Balch was an outstanding grandmother to 13 grandchildren and great-grandmother to 20. The last, Josephine Grace Nyguyen born just seven months ago, was a great joy to her in the final months of her life.

Besides her two husbands, Mrs. Balch was predeceased sisters Mildred and Barbara, brother Albert and his wife Nancy, her son Chuck Balch, as well as her beloved dog Beau.

Friends may call at the Davis Memorial Chapel from 6 to 8 p.m. on Friday evening June 21, 2019. A funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. on Saturday, June 22, 2019. The Rev. George Keeler will officiate.

Burial will be at a later date.

In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to the American Cancer Society, P.O. Box 22478, Oklahoma City, OK 73123, or by clicking here.

Arrangements are under the direction of the Davis Memorial Chapel of Springfield.