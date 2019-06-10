Paul Nadeau, 59, of Cavendish, enjoyed life’s simple things

Paul E. Nadeau Jr., 59, of Cavendish, died on Thursday, May 30, 2019. He was born in Rutland on Jan. 17, 1960, the son of Paul Sr. and Beatrice (Downey) Nadeau of Ludlow.

Mr. Nadeau was a polite man and enjoyed the simple things in life. He was well-liked and had many friends.

He is survived by his two sisters: Brenda Nadeau of Cavendish and Debra Nadeau of Jamaica; son Kyle (Nadeau) McClure and grandson Grayson of Fort Worth, Texas, and daughter Niki Mutch-Roebuck of Littleton, Colo. He is also survived by many nieces and nephews.

A celebration of life and burial will be at a later date. Davis Memorial Chapel is assisting with arrangements.