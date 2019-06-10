TRSU special meeting to address latest Telegraph Open Meeting Law complaint
The Chester Telegraph | Jun 10, 2019 | Comments 0
The Two Rivers Supervisory Union Board of Directors will meet in a special meeting from 5:30 to 6 p.m. on Wednesday, June 12, in the Band Room at Ludlow Elementary School, 5 Main St. in Ludlow, to address the most recent complaint brought by The Chester Telegraph concerning violations of the Open Meeting Law. Below is its agenda.
I. CALL TO ORDER:
a. Roll Call
II. APPROVAL OF AGENDA: (Additions & Deletions)
III. PUBLIC COMMENTS:
IV. NEW BUSINESS:
a. Open Meeting Law – Correction of Errors
V. SET NEXT MEETING DATE AND AGENDA:
a. Thursday, August 1, 2019 – CTES
VI. ADJOURNMENT:
Filed Under: Education News • Two Rivers Supervisory Union agenda
About the Author:
Comments (0)
Leave a Reply
First name or initial and full last name required. No aliases accepted.