TRSU special meeting to address latest Telegraph Open Meeting Law complaint

The Two Rivers Supervisory Union Board of Directors will meet in a special meeting from 5:30 to 6 p.m. on Wednesday, June 12, in the Band Room at Ludlow Elementary School, 5 Main St. in Ludlow, to address the most recent complaint brought by The Chester Telegraph concerning violations of the Open Meeting Law. Below is its agenda.

I. CALL TO ORDER:

a. Roll Call

II. APPROVAL OF AGENDA: (Additions & Deletions)

III. PUBLIC COMMENTS:

IV. NEW BUSINESS:

a. Open Meeting Law – Correction of Errors

V. SET NEXT MEETING DATE AND AGENDA:

a. Thursday, August 1, 2019 – CTES

VI. ADJOURNMENT: