Chester revels in Alumni Day Parade magic

The Chester High/Green Mountain Union High Alumni Parade planners could not have asked for blue skies and warmer weather Saturday morning, more engaged participants and a more enthusiastic crowd. It was a chance for classmates to get reacquainted and old friends to reminisce.

According to Alumni Association member Chris Walker, who helped organize this year’s successful event, the prom king was Gary Gaudette and queen was Ozzie Jewett. Scholarships from the Alumni Association were given out Friday evening to Hannah Buffum and Cassandra Cenate.

Walker added that in the annual parade float contest, the Class of 1983 won 1st Place, with 2nd going to the Class of 1994 and 3rd Place going to the Class of 1969. Corporate sponsors were The Chester Telegraph, Chester Hardware, M&M Construction and American Legion Post 67.

Click any photo to launch the photo gallery, shot by Chester resident and architect Claudio Veliz.