GMUSD Board special meeting June 13 to address latest Telegraph Open Meeting Law complaint

The Green Mountain Unified School District Board of Directors will meet from 6 to 6:30 p.m. on Thursday, June 13 at the Green Mountain Union High School’s Library Learning Commons, 716 VT-103, Chester, to address the most recent complaint brought by The Chester Telegraph concerning violations of the Open Meeting Law. Below is its agenda.

I. CALL TO ORDER:
a. Roll Call

II. APPROVAL OF AGENDA: (Additions & Deletions)

III. PUBLIC COMMENTS:

IV. NEW BUSINESS:
a. Open Meeting Law – Correction of Errors

V. SET NEXT MEETING DATE AND AGENDA:
a. Thursday, June 20, 2019 at 6:00pm at CTES

VI. ADJOURNMENT:

