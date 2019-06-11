GMUSD Board special meeting June 13 to address latest Telegraph Open Meeting Law complaint
The Green Mountain Unified School District Board of Directors will meet from 6 to 6:30 p.m. on Thursday, June 13 at the Green Mountain Union High School’s Library Learning Commons, 716 VT-103, Chester, to address the most recent complaint brought by The Chester Telegraph concerning violations of the Open Meeting Law. Below is its agenda.
I. CALL TO ORDER:
a. Roll Call
II. APPROVAL OF AGENDA: (Additions & Deletions)
III. PUBLIC COMMENTS:
IV. NEW BUSINESS:
a. Open Meeting Law – Correction of Errors
V. SET NEXT MEETING DATE AND AGENDA:
a. Thursday, June 20, 2019 at 6:00pm at CTES
VI. ADJOURNMENT:
