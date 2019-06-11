Tractor-trailer accident closes Route 103 North of Chester

Time: 8:14 p.m. June 11

A single-vehicle accident involving a tractor-trailer heading south on Route 103, just north of Chester’s Stone Village at Palmer Road, has stopped traffic in both directions.

The accident occurred around 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday, June 11. No one was injured. But Chester Fire Department personnel are concerned about fluid from the truck leaking into the Williams River.

If you usually travel on Route 103 in the area, please find another route. We’ll keep you informed of the situation as details emerge.