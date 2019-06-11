Tractor-trailer accident closes Route 103 North of Chester
Cynthia Prairie | Jun 11, 2019 | Comments 0
Time: 8:14 p.m. June 11
A single-vehicle accident involving a tractor-trailer heading south on Route 103, just north of Chester’s Stone Village at Palmer Road, has stopped traffic in both directions.
The accident occurred around 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday, June 11. No one was injured. But Chester Fire Department personnel are concerned about fluid from the truck leaking into the Williams River.
If you usually travel on Route 103 in the area, please find another route. We’ll keep you informed of the situation as details emerge.
Filed Under: Latest News
About the Author: Cynthia Prairie has been a newspaper editor more than 30 years. She has worked at such publications as the Raleigh Times, the Baltimore News American, the Buffalo Courier Express, the Chicago Sun-Times and the Patuxent Publishing chain of community newspapers in Maryland. She and her family moved to Chester, Vermont in 2004.
Comments (0)
Leave a Reply
First name or initial and full last name required. No aliases accepted.