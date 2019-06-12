After year delay, new CAES playground dedicated

©2019 Telegraph Publishing LLC

Fund-raising and planning took quite a number of years. Then, last August, when Chester-Andover Elementary School and the volunteers of the Parent-Teacher Group were ready to welcome kids back to school and celebrate the brand new and very blue playground that they had labored so long for, a water line break wiped out the school’s mechanical systems.

So the school reopening and the celebration were put on hold. Children and their teachers were moved to Green Mountain High as repairs on the school occurred — in fits and starts. During the early part of winter, the elementary school kids were bused from GM on occasion to the new playground to get some quality time on the equipment. But it just wasn’t as easy as running out the back door and up the slide!

Then, in January, after four months away, teachers, students and administrators for CAES were able to move back into their spaces. And, instead of dedicating the new playground as kids returned to school, it was dedicated at the end of the year party, on Friday, June 8.