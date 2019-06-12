WPTC’s Stettler joins Sotheby’s Realty

Four Seasons Sotheby’s International Realty announces that Steve Stettler of Weston has joined the company’s Bromley/Londonderry office as a sales associate.

Stettler first fell in love with Southern Vermont as a college actor at the Weston Playhouse, returning most every summer until he and his partners took over the reins of the company, turning it into a year-round, nationally known theater, and building its new second stage at Walker Farm. Over the more than three decades that he ran the Playhouse, his family, friends, and company members caught the Vermont bug, many buying homes in the area.

It seemed natural, when he decided to move on from the theater, that Stettler would devote himself to helping others buy or sell their own Green Mountain dream. Committed to Vermont’s natural beauty, deep sense of community, and its rich arts and culture, farm to table, and educational offerings, Stettler serves on the board of the Vermont Humanities Council and the Weston Community Association.

Grafton market to handle food service at Weston Playhouse

MKT: Grafton will be managing the kitchen at the Weston Playhouse this year offering dining options that include pre-ordered picnic baskets that can be taken to the Green in front of the playhouse to be enjoyed. Picnic baskets will be available for pickup at 4:30 p.m. Seating for in-house dining will begin at 5 p.m. in time for the 7:30 p.m. showtime. Pre-orders and reservations are recommended.

The new MKT: Weston will also be managing the fare for the aftershow Cabarets. For questions and reservations, please email dining@westonplayhouse.org or call the Box Office at (802)-824-5288.