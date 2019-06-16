Deadline near for area health needs assessment
The Chester Telegraph | Jun 16, 2019 | Comments 0
The Springfield Area Community Collaborative is conducting a community health needs assessment and encourages participation by residents in all area communities. Deadline to complete the survey is July 9.
The Needs Assessment will help determine the need for specific healthcare services throughout the region. The assessment process will be completed by Sept. 30 and the final report will be made available to the public online and in paper format upon request.
Online completion of the survey is encouraged by clicking the image above.
If paper copies are preferred/needed, please call 802-885-7686 to request a supply.
The Collaborative is a workgroup that includes these area agencies:
- Chester/Andover Family Center
- Edgar May Health & Recreation Center
- Greater Falls Connections
- HCRS
- Neighborhood Connections
- OneCare VT
- SEVCA
- Senior Solutions
- Southern Vermont AHEC
- Springfield Medical Care Systems
- Valley Health Connections
- Vermont Agency of Human Services
- Vermont Department of Health
If you have questions or need further information, please contact Anna Smith, Springfield Medical Care Systems at 802-885-7621 or email annasmith@springfieldmed.org.
