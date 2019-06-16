Derry Select Board agenda for June 17, 2019

The Londonderry Select Board will meet at 6:30 p.m. on Monday, June 17 at the Twitchell Building, 100 Old School St. in South Londonderry. Below is its agenda.

1. Call Meeting to Order

2. Additions or Deletions to the Agenda

3. Executive Session – The appointment or employment or evaluation of a public officer or employee per 1 V.S.A. 313 (a)(3)

4. Minutes Approval: a. Select Board meeting of June 3, 2019; b. Annual Town Meeting of March 5, 2019

5. Selectboard Pay Orders

6. Announcements/Correspondence

7. Visitors and Concerned Citizens

8. Town Officials Business: a. Parks Board – Grounds mowing discussion; b. Town Clerk – Review list of unregistered dogs [20 V.S.A. 3590]; c. Town Treasurer – Year-to-date budget review; d. Zoning Administrator – Request to hire Town Attorney for zoning enforcement

9. Transfer Station: a. Transfer Station Use Policy

10. Roads and Bridges: a. Meet with Flood Brook School principal to discuss Route 11 traffic safety/congestion; b. Consider VTrans Better Roads Grant agreement for road inventory; c. Discuss Derry Woods Road culvert project; d. Unpermitted Town Highway access – Winhall Hollow Road

11. Old Business: a. Consider policing contract with Vermont State Police; b. Schedule G-191 training for the emergency operations center; c. Discuss Municipal Water/Wastewater Feasibility Study grant

12. New Business: a. Schedule meeting of the Board of Civil Authority

13. Adjourn