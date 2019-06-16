GMUSD board agenda for June 20, 2019

The Green Mountain Unified School District Board will hold its regular monthly meeting at 6 p.m. at the Cavendish Town Elementary School 573 Main Street in Proctorsville. Below is its agenda:

I. CALL TO ORDER: a. Roll Call

II. APPROVAL OF AGENDA: (Additions & Deletions)

III. APPROVAL OF MINUTES: a. May 16, 2019 Regular Meeting; b. June 13, 2019 Special Meeting

IV. GMUHS FIELD TRIP a. Presentation

V. OLD BUSINESS:

a. Correction of Errors in Open Meeting – After the Board returned from Executive Session Mrs. Lamphere moved that we approve 2.75% increase for non-bargaining staff and a one-time sick leave donation for the Green Mountain Staff Association member. Motions carried. Ratify or declare as void the motions of March 21, 2019.

b. Superintendent’s Report – Format

c. Options for Old Bus Lease

VI. COMMUNICATIONS: a. Student Representatives’ Comments; b. Board Comments

VII. ADMINISTRATORS’ REPORTS:

VIII. NEW BUSINESS: a. Recommendations for Hire; b. Personnel Handbook; c. Loan for Bus Purchase; d. Tax Anticipation Note

IX. PUBLIC COMMENTS:

X. SUGGESTED MEETING DATES AND AGENDA ITEMS:

a. Thursday, August 15, 2019 – CAES at 6:00pm

XI. EXECUTIVE SESSIONS:

a. TITLE 1 V.S.A. § 313 (a)(1)(B) – Labor Relations Agreement Employees – Sick Leave Donation Request by the Green Mountain Staff Association

b. TITLE 1 V.S.A. § 313 (a)(1)(E) – Pending Litigation – Employee Termination

XII. ADJOURNMENT