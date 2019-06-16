Ludlow Rotary awards scholarships to six seniors

Six high school seniors at Green Mountain Union and Black River high schools have been award scholarships by the Ludlow Rotary based on scholastic achievement, financial need, realistic goals, extracurricular activities and community service.



Those students and their awards are:

Ryan Boyle of Black River High School. The $2,000 Daniel E. Kesman Memorial Scholarship (emphasis on academic performance).

The $2,000 Daniel E. Kesman Memorial Scholarship (emphasis on academic performance). Aaron Merrill of BRHS . The $2,000 Robert W. Kirkbride Rotary Scholarship (emphasis on community service).

. The $2,000 Robert W. Kirkbride Rotary Scholarship (emphasis on community service). Keegan Ewald of Green Mountain Union High. The $2,000 Ralph D. Hogancamp Vocational Scholarship.

The $2,000 Ralph D. Hogancamp Vocational Scholarship. Lucas DeArruda of BRHS . A $1,000 traditional scholarship.

. A $1,000 traditional scholarship. Alyssa Ripley of GMUHS . A $1,000 traditional scholarship, and

. A $1,000 traditional scholarship, and Chelsea Rose of GMUHS. A $1,000 traditional scholarship.

Also, Ryan Boyle and Aaron Merrill were awarded $1,500 Anthony Marro Memorial Trust Scholarships.

The Ludlow Rotary has a long tradition of awarding scholarships to eligible graduating high school seniors living in Ludlow, Mt. Holly, Plymouth and Cavendish. In both 2019 and 2018, Ludlow Rotary funded scholarships totaling $9,000, up 50 percent from recent years. Including those awarded in 2019, the Ludlow Rotary has provided more than $260,000 in scholarships to local graduating seniors, mostly from funds raised at the annual Ludlow Rotary Penny Sales.

For more information, contact Tim Faulkner, Ludlow Rotary Scholarship chair, at tlfcpa@tds.net.

