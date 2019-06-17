Community & Art events: June 21-June 26, 2019

For a full listing of upcoming events, click here for The Chester Telegraph Calendar.

June 21: Pink Friday at Bromley

Wear pink and go on an adventure for a cause on Friday, June 21, and support Susan G. Komen’s Bold Goal of reducing breast cancer related deaths by 50 percent in the United States by 2026 at Bromley Mountain Ski Resort, 3984 Vermont Route 11 in Peru.

Purchase an all-day Mountain Adventure Pass for $49, and Bromley will donate 50 percent of the proceeds to this summer’s inaugural Komen Vermont More Than Walk (held Saturday, July 20 at Riley Rink at Hunter Park in Manchester), hosted by Susan G. Komen New England. The funds raised at Pink Friday stay local to support breast cancer education, awareness, and grants to service organizations in Vermont and New Hampshire, as well as fund Susan G. Komen’s national research program. (Raindate: Friday, June 28)

For more information, visit www.bromley.com or email: info@bromley.com.

June 21: Explore ‘Van Gogh & Japan’ in Bellows Falls

The new film, Van Gogh & Japan, explores the little-known story of Van Gogh’s deep dive into Japanese art. See it Friday, June 21 at 7:30 pm in the Chapel at Immanuel Episcopal Church, 20 Church St. in Bellows Falls.

Although Vincent van Gogh never visited Japan, it is the country that had the most profound influence on him and his art.

In this film, explore Van Gogh’s art and see just how important his study of Japan was. The film travels not only to France and the Netherlands but also to Japan to further explore the remarkable heritage that so affected Van Gogh and made him the artist we know of today.

Tickets are $10 and are available in person at Village Square Booksellers in Bellows Falls, Misty Valley Books in Chester, by phone at 802-460-0110, or online at www.stonechurcharts.org.

June 22: Hike to Dorset Peak

On Saturday, June 22 meet up with Green Mountain Club members at the Green (Church St. and Vermont Route 30) in Dorset at 9:30 a.m. to hike Dorset Peak. The hike is about 7-1/2 miles round trip with about 2300 feet elevation gain. Bring extra layers, raincoat, snacks, lunch, fluids, head lamp just in case. Registration needed. Contact Katie Brooks at 516-978-4016 or ktktadams@comcast.net to register.

June 22: ‘Jesus Christ Superstar’ at Heald Auditorium

The Friends of the Ludlow Auditorium screen Jesus Christ Superstar, a 1970 rock opera with music by Andrew Lloyd Webber and lyrics by Tim Rice, at 7 p.m. on Saturday, June 22 at Heald Auditorium at Ludlow Town Hall at 37 South Depot St. in Ludlow.

The story is loosely based on the Gospel’s account of the last week of Jesus’s life, beginning with the preparation for the arrival of Jesus and his disciples in Jerusalem and ending with the crucifixion. It depicts political and interpersonal struggles between Judas Iscariot and Jesus that are not present in the Bible.

Through a 2012 competition, produced by Andrew Lloyd Webber, the UK public chose Ben Forster for the role of Jesus in an arena tour of the musical. The production also starred Tim Minchin as Judas, Melanie C as Mary Magdalene and Chris Moyles as King Herod.

The musical is open to everyone and is free (donations are appreciated). For information, call 802-228-7239 or visit the FOLA web site, www.fola.us.

June 25: Lunch Box Book Club at Grafton Library

The Lunch Box Book Group meets monthly on the fourth Tuesday of the month from noon to 1:30 p.m. and offers a chance to get together and discuss books on a common theme at The Grafton Public Library on 204 Main St. in Grafton.

The group talks about the various titles they have read, allowing others to build a reading list while reviewing the highlights (or lowlights) of their chosen books. Bring a lunch, or there will also light snacks available.

Contact the Library to sign up for a session via email, phone or in person so they know how much food to prepare. Suggested book titles for each theme are available at the Library or you may prefer to select another book on the theme.

For more information, email librarian@graftonpubliclibrary.org. or call 802-843-2404.

June 26: Learn of Nature’s Amazing Adaptations at Whiting

The Nature Museum and Whiting Library announce the Nature Museum’s Summer Unplugged series is back for another year of programs. Join them Wednesdays at 1 p.m. in the library for a different topic every week.

The first program “Nature’s Amazing Adaptations” is Wednesday, June 26 at Whiting Library at 117 Main St. in Chester.

From silent flights to super senses and kooky camouflage, animals have evolved to survive in a competitive world. Using observation, hands-on examination of biofacts, including animal furs, feathers, bones, plus other engaging activities, participants will learn about the physical and behavioral adaptations that animals use to thrive in their habitats.

These family programs are recommended for children ages 4 and up and include time for making a relevant and fun craft.

For more information, contact Whiting’s Children’s librarian Stephanie, or visit www.nature-museum.org/summer-unplugged.

