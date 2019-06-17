Stuffed pretzels: never limit yourself to one filling



Don’t stop at chicken and cheese as seen below, use sliced jalapeno peppers with Monterey Jack cheese and cream cheese for a Jalapeno Popper Stuffed Pretzel or chopped tomatoes and Mozzarella cheese. Sprinkle with oregano and basil and you have a great tasting Italian Caprese Pretzel.

1 recipe Easy Pretzel Hot Dog Buns, recipe below

Nonstick cooking spray

2 cups prepared barbecue chicken shreds

2 (12-ounce) bottle lager or stout

2 cups shredded Cheddar cheese

1 egg, beaten

1 tablespoon sea salt, or other large crystal salt

For the pretzel buns, combine 1 cup warm milk and 1 packet (1/4-oz.) of active dry yeast in a bowl and let sit until the yeast foams a little, about 10 minutes.

Add 2 T brown sugar, 1/2 t each garlic powder and onion powder, 2 1/2 c flour and 1 t salt to yeast mixture.

Mix well with a sturdy wooden spoon until it comes together and leaves the side of the bowl. If using a stand mixer, use hook attachment, but you will need to add an additional cup of flour.

Loosely cover with a dry towel and let rise for an hour or so, or until double in bulk.

Meanwhile, grease a cookie sheet with nonstick cooking spray; set aside.

Preheat oven to 425-degrees F. Mix chicken with 1/4 cup lager; set aside.

Using a well floured work surface, knead dough for 1 minute. Divide into 10 equal size balls.

Using your hands, flatten a dough ball out until about 4-5 inches across.

Place 2-3 tablespoons chicken mixture in the center, topping with an equal amount of shredded cheese. Bring edge up and pinch to seal. Form into a uniform ball and transfer to a plate while repeating with remainder of dough.

Bring remainder of lager to a simmer over medium heat. Omit the baking soda as referenced in Easy Pretzel Hot Dog recipe.

Placing 3 stuffed pretzels at a time into the lager, roll each so all sides are wet. After 10 seconds, lift out to drain excess liquid and place on prepared pan. Repeat with remainder of pretzels.

Brush each with beaten egg and sprinkle lightly with salt. Bake 16-18 minutes, or until dark brown on top.

Remove from oven to immediately serve.

NOTE: You can also make these into pretzel shapes by rolling each dough ball until it is a 12×3-inch rectangle. Place a thin strip of barbecue chicken down the middle, followed by cheese. Tuck in each end and roll tightly. Pinch well to seal and form as you would a pretzel. Follow boiling and baking instructions above.