To the editor: Lowell Lake supporters against overnight stays

To: Sens. Alice Nitka, Dick McCormack and Alison Clarkson and Reps. Kelly Pajala and Tom Bock,

On May 30, 2019 the Town of Londonderry Conservation Commission in cooperation with Lowell Lake Concerned Citizens held a public information meeting to discuss Vermont Forest, Parks and Recreation’s proposal to develop Lowell Lake State Park.

Nearly 100 people attended the meeting from the towns of Londonderry, Windham, Andover, Chester and Weston. Here is video of the meeting, which includes a presentation of the community’s concerns:

There was nearly universal opposition to the proposal to develop overnight lodging and associated infrastructure. The most frequently cited reasons were the already overcrowded conditions at the park and the vulnerability of the small, unique lake and surrounding wetlands, bogs, forests and wildlife habitat to disruption and environmental damage from 24-7 use.

During the meeting, the crowd was asked if they opposed the overnight lodging proposal and nearly everyone in the room raised his hand.

Lowell Lake Concerned Citizens has met with Vermont Forests, Parks and Recreation and appreciates the department’s willingness to listen to community concerns. We sincerely hope a compromise can be reached that will allow for reasonable improvements to the park that will ensure its long-term sustainability while not compromising the unique undeveloped character and environmental health of this important regional resource.

Your support in facilitating such a compromise would be greatly appreciated.

Respectfully submitted,

Lowell Lake Concerned Citizens Steering Committee

Diane Holme, Chester

Irwin Kuperberg, Londonderry

Steve Coombs, Londonderry

Bob Maisey, Londonderry

Robert Nied, Chester