Andover Select Board agenda for June 24

The Select Board for the Town of Andover will meet at 6:30 p.m. on Monday June 24 at Town Offices, 9538 Andover Road. Below is its agenda.

1. Call Select Board meeting to order.

2. Act on Agenda.

3. Act on Minutes: Act on minutes from June 10th meeting.

4. Public Comment (Time allowance: Five minutes per visitor, 10 minutes per topic): Members of the public may address the Board on appropriate topics that are not on this meeting’s agenda.

5. New Business: A. Set municipal tax rate for FY 2019/20; B. Winter sand bid discussion – approve ad

6. Highways / Garage: A. Change weight limits – Howard Hill & Hilltop – discussion; B. FEMA reimbursement – April storm; C. Culvert replacement – Weston Andover Road; D. Road Commissioner’s report

7. Review and Act on Financial Orders.

8. Correspondence.

9. Executive Session for the purpose of discussing employee pay rates.

10. Adjourn.

REMINDERS:

Next Select Board Meeting, 7/08/2019, 6:30 p.m.