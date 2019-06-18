Chester People’s Bank team

brings home 16 awards

The team at People’s United Bank in Chester swept the most recent People’s Bank awards evening, held in early May at the Howe Center in Rutland, recognized for their outstanding sales and service efforts in the 3rd and 4th quarters of 2018. The trio was recognized with 16 awards.

Tammi Norton was awarded four individual awards including 1st Place for New to New Business Checking – Highest Dollars. She was also recognized for Retail Credit Card – Highest Number; New to New Retail Checking – Highest Dollars; and Most Ribbons Award.

Casey Miller was awarded three individual awards including 1st Place for New to New Retail Checking – Highest Units. She also was recognized for New to New Retail Checking – Highest Dollars and Most Ribbons Award.

Branch Manager Jessica Hagland accepted the overall branch awards for Business Deposits – Highest Percent of Growth; WorkPlace Banking – Highest Percent of Growth; Total Deposits – Highest Percent of Growth; Branch Incentive Plan – Highest Points; New to New Retail Checking – Highest Percent of Goal; New to New Business Checking – Highest Percent of Goal; Consumer Deposits – Highest Percent of Goal; and Most Ribbons Award for the Chester Branch.

Two recognized with Realtor of Year, Good Neighbor awards

South Central Vermont Board of Realtors congratulates 2019 Realtor of the Year Elyn Bischof and Good Neighbor Award recipient Andie Fusco.

The two were recognized at a recent event sponsored by the Vermont Mortgage Company and held at the Manchester Country Club.

Bischof of Mountain Realty shares her time and talent with local and state Realtor boards. She participates in civic and charitable activities throughout the year, and impacts the business community by being a role model for others.

Good Neighbor Award recipient Fusco of TPW Real Estate volunteers at the Habitat for Humanity Shires Resale Store, is on the Chocolatefest Committee for Neighborhood Connections, a member of the Lions Club Tri-Mountain chapter and is a mentor for a Flood Brook student with The Collaborative.

She is chair of the Public Relations Committee of the South Central Vermont Board of Realtors and serves on the Community Affairs Committee, along with 2018 Good Neighbor Award Recipient Pat DelGiorno. SCVBR will be donating $100 on her behalf to Bennington County Habitat for Humanity.