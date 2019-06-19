College News

Kazui Kusumi of South Londonderry is completing Colby-Sawyer’s internship requirement this summer with Atomic in Government Camp in Oregon. Kusumi is majoring in business administration and is a member of the class of 2020. Colby-Sawyer is located in New London, N.H.

Sarah Gray of Springfield graduated from the University of San Diego in California on May 26, after completing all the requirements in January. Gray earned a bachelor’s degree in Mechanical Engineering from the Shiley-Marcos School of Engineering.

Jakob DeArruda of Ludlow a member of the Class of 2021, has been named to the Spring 2019 Dean’s List at Stonehill College of Easton, Mass. To qualify for the Dean’s List, students must have a semester grade point average of 3.50 or better and must have completed successfully all courses for which they were registered.

Vermont Technical College of Randolph Center recently graduated the following local students with these degrees:

Zachariah Alkhatatbih of Springfield, Associate of Applied Science in Business Technology & Management.

Jacob Deweerdt of South Londonderry, Associate of Applied Science in Automotive Technology.

Eric Fenton of Londonderry, Associate of Applied Science in Diesel Power Technology.

Eric Martens of Chester, Certificate in Paramedicine.

Joshua Rivers of Springfield, Bachelor of Science in Computer Information Technology.

Lillianne Seward of Weston, Associate of Applied Science in Agribusiness Management Technology.

Daniel Tyrrell of Cavendish, Bachelor of Science in Manufacturing Engineering Technology.

Caleb White of Chester, Associate of Engineering in Mechanical Engineering Technology.