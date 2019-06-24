Chester Chatter: Sights and sounds of summer

By Ruthie Douglas

©2019 Telegraph Publishing LLC

The best things about summer are free. One just needs to be aware, and to stop and listen. Listen to the morning birds greet one another. Listen to them as the settle down in the evening saying goodnight to their friends.

Watch the loon silently swim on the lake, walk barefoot through the dew-laden grass. Listen to the grasshoppers and crickets. Thrill in the crack of the bat on a baseball and the roar of the crowd. Look up at the night sky, catch some fireflies. But let them go.

Take a swim at the Rainbow Rock swimming hole, in the cool babbling water. Feel like it is your own sacred place.

Eat fresh vegetables right out of the garden. Pick berries for a fresh pie or shortcake.

Oh how wonderful is summer. It is a season we wait a long time for, the four seasons of Vermont make for a special time. I feel sorry for those who don’t experience the change of the seasons. To me it is the best thing about living in New England. Be sure to get out there and enjoy the summer.

Legion invites all to anniversary celebration, fireworks, family day

The community is invited as American Legion Post 67 in Chester celebrates the 100th anniversary of the American Legion on Friday and Saturday, July 5 and 6.

Festivities include a pig roast, American Legion Band concert and fireworks at the legion, 51 Legion Drive, on Friday, July 5.

Saturday, July 6 is family fun field day. All activities are free and include kids rides, a bouncy house, a magic show, local bands and a horse pull. For purchase, Squadron 67 will provide a chicken barbeque and the Chester Snowmobile Club will have fair food.

Out and about from here and there

Jeff and Debbie Holden are home after a long motorcycle trip. They started their journey meeting up with friends in the Carolinas, then traveling up to Wisconsin and back home.

Brian Merrick of Florida was in town for a few days during Alumni Weekend. He met up with some of his classmates.

I have a new great-grandson. His name is Cassius and he is the son of my granddaughter Ivy.

Little Miss Finley Putnam celebrated her 2nd birthday at her home with family. Aunt Rachel Putnam of Portland, Maine, attended as well.

I was unable to attend the Green Mountain High School graduation. I watched it on local TV. I am so proud of our young people.

The robins have returned to nest in my patio. Recently hatched are four babies. It has been fun watching them.