Community & Arts events: June 27-July 3

June 27-29: Thrift Shop hosts Bag Sale

Chester Andover Family Center is having a three-day Bag Sale 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Thursday and Friday June 27 –28 and 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday June 29 at the Thrift Shop located at 908 Vermont Route 103 South in Chester.

Fill a 13-gallon bag with summer clothing and accessories for $5.

The Thrift Shop will be closed on Thursday, July 4 in observance of Independence Day and will reopen from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Friday, July 5 and at 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday, July 6.

The Food Shelf will be open Friday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

For more information visit www.chester-andoverfamilycenter.org or call 802-875-3236.

June 29: 17th annual Music in Meadow Komen fund-raiser



The 17th annual Music in the Meadow fundraising concert for the Vermont-New Hampshire Susan G. Komen Race for the Cure will once again be held at the field of Motel in the Meadow, 936 VT-11 in Chester. Gates open at 11 a.m., concerts run from noon to 8 p.m.

All proceeds collected go to the Komen Race for the Cure to work toward finding a cure for breast cancer. No deductions are taken out for expenses. All monies raised at this event go to Race for the Cure.

Back for 2019 will be the very popular raffle, silent auction, and as always, entertainment performed by local musicians, including but not limited to:

Mark Shelton,

Ben Fuller,

The Illusion,

The Imperfectionists,

The John Sullivan Band,

Lucky Soul Band, Intercept, and

Heartfire.

June 29: Jack Waldheim performs at Bromley

Enjoy live music ranging in style from funky old blues, to slam poetry, to acoustic rock and whatever else Jack Waldheim and his band are feeling.

The group plays on the Sun Deck, weather permitting, from 1 to 4 p.m. at Bromley Mountain Ski Resort at 3984 Vermont Route 11 in Peru. For more information, visit www.bromley.com or email info@bromley.com.

June 29: Kinhaven faculty perform Dutilleux, Mozart, Schumann

Kinhaven Music School presents a series of five Saturday faculty concerts June 29 through July 27. The concerts are free and open to the public and begin at 7:30 p.m. at 354 Lawrence Hill Road in Weston.

The school hosts an informal gathering before each of the performances from 6:45 to 7:30 p.m. in the Dining Hall (across from the Concert Hall). Meet the faculty and Kinhaven Co-Executive Directors Tony Mazzocchi and Deborah Buck, over a glass of wine and light refreshments, talk about music, and share news about how Kinhaven’s summer is proceeding.

The first faculty concert features the works of Henri Dutilleux (1916–2013), Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart (1756–1791) and Robert Schumann (1810–1856).

Kinhaven Music School is a nonprofit organization, whose purpose is to inspire and develop people through the appreciation and practice of high-level participatory music, including chamber, orchestral, and choral.

For more information, call 973-378-5854, email admin@kinhaven.org, or visit www.kinhaven.org.

July 3: Raptors: High flying, fast swooping predators at Whiting

Raptors are amazing predators that soar, swoop and dive—some are even silent. Learn what makes raptors unique, the differences between native raptor species, and why they are important to the environment. Participants will discover the world of raptors through pictures, hands-on items, biofacts and other engaging activities that give them a raptor’s perspective.

The program is 1 to 2 p.m. at Whiting Library, 117 Main St. in Chester.

This family program is recommended for children ages 4 and up and includes time for making a relevant and fun craft.

For more information, contact Whiting’s Children’s librarian Stephanie, or visit www.nature-museum.org/summer-unplugged.

