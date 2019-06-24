Ernest Naylor Jr., 55, loved spending time with family

Ernest “Ernie” R. Naylor Jr., 55, of Springfield died unexpectedly on Jan. 3, 2019 of a heart attack. He was born April 15, 1963 to the late Ernest R. Naylor Sr. and Edna (Kendall) Naylor

Mr. Naylor attended school in Chester, and worked for Fournier Sawmill and HP Kiln in the area. While living in Florida, Mr. Naylor worked as a mason tender.

He was an outgoing, loving person and enjoyed spending time with friends and family, and the simple things in life.

He is survived by two sisters, Lisa Naylor of Chester, who looked out for him for many years, and Mona Kelley and her husband Reg of Waterford, Vt. He is also survived by nephews Wayne Daudelin Jr., and his wife of Springfield, and Chris Sargent of St. Johnsbury, and nieces Shari Sargent of St. Johnsbury and Myrtle Kelley of East Concord, Vt. He also leaves his great Aunt Eva Stoddard of Chester, and many great-nieces and great-nephews, two great-great nephews, and many cousins.

Mr. Naylor was predeceased by his parents, Ernest Sr., and Edna Naylor, grandparents, Amy and Fletcher Kendall, sister Theresa Daudelin, and several aunts and uncles.

The family would like to thank Edgar and the staff at the Community Care Home in Bellows Falls for taking such good care of Mr. Naylor during the years that he spent there. Edgar, the staff and other residents were like family to him.

Mr. Naylor will be greatly missed by family and friends. He will be always loved and never forgotten.

There will be a private graveside service. Davis Memorial Chapel in Springfield is assisting with arrangements and can assist with any questions.