N.H. k-12 school to hold info meeting in Chester

The New England Classical Academy will hold an informational session at 5:30 p.m. Thursday, June 27 at the Whiting Library, 117 Main St., in Chester.

“We want parents and students to know that there are choices when it comes to a quality education,” said NECA Executive Director Elizabeth Wilber. The New England Classical Academy provides a strong academic curriculum for grades K-12 in nearby Claremont, N.H. Bus transportation is available, as well as financial aid programs.

The New England Classical Academy is an independent, coeducational day school offering a classical education that seeks to educate and form young people according to the ancient and traditional understanding of education as the pursuit of wisdom.

For more information about the informational meeting, please contact Elizabeth at 603-543-3400. RSVP appreciated but not required.