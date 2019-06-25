Corporate Lactation Services of Chester announces its move to a new location at 7 Pineview Drive, off Route 103 South, as well as an expansion of breastfeeding support to include on-site lactation visits.

When new mothers in southern Vermont are needing assistance with their breastfeeding experience, they can call CLS at (888) 818-5653 to schedule an appointment with a lactation consultant. In addition, expecting and new mothers can call or stop by for breastfeeding supplies and equipment.

CLS works directly with health insurance companies including MVP, BCBS of Vermont, and Medicaid of Vermont. Contact your insurance company or CLS to learn about your individual coverage for services and equipment.

“Since 1996, CLS has assisted our clients in providing comprehensive lactation programs,” said company President Heather Chase. “Components of our services include support and education programs provided by our national network of certified lactation consultants, corporate consultation and training, facility development to assist clients in the planning and design of lactation facilities, state of the art breastfeeding equipment, and CLS Ships, a breast milk shipping service.”

Chase started the work-life company with the mission to assist working mothers and companies by helping their employees combine both a fulfilling career while simultaneously providing their babies with the best possible nutrition for as long as possible. With the new location in Chester, Chase is committed to supporting her local community and fulfilling her mission in her hometown.

Barlow becomes 1st exec director at Black River Innovation Campus

The Black River Innovation Campus in Springfield has hired Trevor Barlow as its first executive director. Barlow was selected after a national search that produced more than 130 candidates.

Barlow will be responsible for leading the organization and implementing the strategic vision behind its three pillars: the computer science initiative, entrepreneurship center and distributed work space. He will lead fundraising efforts, work with regional and national tech employers, and identify resources for and provide mentorship to entrepreneurs growing their companies from BRIC. He began working last week.

Peter Andrews, president of BRIC’s Board of Directors, said that Barlow encompassed all of the qualities the board was looking for. “Not only does he have extensive experience with startup ecosystems and a solid understanding of high-tech innovation, as a Springfield native, his energy and genuine passion for this project and for revitalizing Springfield came through immediately.”

Barlow has spent his career in executive leadership positions related to software technology and development. Most notably, Barlow was the CEO of ConferenceEdge, a Colorado-based company that builds enterprise event software for the Fortune 500 and Associations markets. He received his degree from the University of Colorado at Boulder.

This position represents a return home for Barlow, who graduated from Springfield High School. “Springfield is a special place, and BRIC is poised to have a significant impact on moving the regional economy forward,” he said. “I’m honored to have the opportunity to lead BRIC as we build and expand the digital economy ecosystem, establishing opportunities for innovation, entrepreneurship, education, and workforce development.”

The Black River Innovation Campus, located at the former Park Street School, is leveraging Springfield’s 10 gigabit internet speeds – among the fastest in the country – to educate and train people in digital skills, employ them in digital economy jobs, and empower them to launch the startups that will drive Springfield’s digital economy. For more information, click here.

Springfield Hospital Lab accredited

The Accreditation Committee of the College of American Pathologists has accredited Springfield Hospital Laboratory in Springfield based on results of a recent on-site inspection.

Springfield Hospital Laboratory is one of more than 8,000 CAP-accredited facilities worldwide.

“The inspection showed that we are committed to patient safety and strictly follow the policies and quality indicators established by the CAP. I have been impressed by the positive attitudes and dedication of our staff. They are great assets to the hospital,” said the lab’s medical director, Dr. Carrie Cocklin.

The U.S. federal government recognizes the CAP Laboratory Accreditation Program, begun in the early 1960s, as being equal-to or more-stringent-than the government’s own inspection program.

During the CAP accreditation process, designed to ensure the highest standard of care for all laboratory patients, inspectors examine the laboratory’s records and quality control of procedures for the preceding two years. CAP inspectors also examine laboratory staff qualifications, equipment, facilities, safety program and record, and overall management.

The College of American Pathologists is the world’s largest organization of board-certified pathologists and leading provider of laboratory accreditation and proficiency testing programs.