College News

Christopher Diak of Chester has recently graduated from Middlebury College magna cum laude with a bachelor’s degree in neuroscience and religion.

After graduating from Compass School in 2013, he attended Interlochen Arts Academy to study film before enrolling at Middlebury.

This fall, he will begin a Master of Divinity degree at Harvard University, where he will study consciousness and interfaith ministries.

The University of Hartford in West Hartford, Conn., announces that the following students have been named to the Dean’s List for Spring 2019:

Benjamin Haseltine of Chester

Adam Culver of Grafton

Samantha Metcalf of Springfield

The following students have been named to the Dean’s List at the University of New Hampshire of Durham for the spring 2019 semester.

Sierra Kehoe of Chester with High Honors

Carol Blum of Springfield with Highest Honors

Students named to the Dean’s List carry a full-time course load (12 or more graded credits). Highest honors are awarded to students who earn a semester grade point average of 3.85 or better out of a possible 4.0. Students with a 3.65 to 3.84 average are awarded high honors and students whose grade point average is 3.5 through 3.64 are awarded honors.