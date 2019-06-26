To the editor: Spater Scholarship announces closing

Dear Community Friends, Family and Sponsors,

We have reflected on all we have collectively accomplished over the past 19 years. It’s amazing to think that we have awarded well over $140,000 to deserving Green Mountain Union High School students during this time.

We have had high standards for our awards, and we sought the bright students who have set the bar high for themselves. We looked for candidates who had an interest in community service, as this was something Tom really valued in his own life.

2019 will be our final year of distributing scholarships and the recipients are:

Sarah Baker: She will be a senior at Northeastern University and graduating with a BS in Biology and a minor in Psychology. She will then be pursuing graduate school.

Sarah Martel: She will be a senior at University of Southern Maine. She will receive her BS in Nursing and a minor in Biology, and take the NCLEX to officially be a nurse.

We have been grateful for your philanthropic contributions over the years. The expense of a college education is felt by so many families, and helping to support motivated students truly helps to lessen the burden. One hundred percent of gifts made to our scholarships were in turn awarded directly to the students, ensuring that all gifts have an immediate impact.We could not have done this without you!

Thank you for your support over the past two decades,

The Tom Spater Scholarship Fund Committee