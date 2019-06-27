Chester Planning Commission agenda for July 1, 2019

The Chester Planning Commission will hold its regular monthly meeting at 7 p.m. on Monday July 1, 2019. Please note the change of place due to work being done on Town Hall. The meeting will be held at the NewsBank Conference Center, 352 Main Street, Chester.

Review minutes of June 3rd and June 17th, 2019 meetings Citizens Comments Status update Review and address comments on draft bylaws Review planned outreach to property owners Non-residential uses review Adjourn