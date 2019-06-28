Londonderry Select Board agenda for July 1, 2019

The Select Board for the town of Londonderry will meet at 7 p.m. Monday, July 1 at the Town Office Building, 100 Old School St. in South Londonderry. Below is its agenda.

1. Call Meeting to Order

2. Additions or Deletions to the Agenda

3. Minutes Approval – Meeting(s) of June 17, 2019 & June 24, 2019

4. Select Board Pay Orders

5. Announcements/Correspondence

6. Visitors and Concerned Citizens

7. Town Officials Business: a. Emergency Management Director – Emerald Ash Borer; b. Emergency Management Director – Hazard Mitigation Grant for Local Hazard

Mitigation Plan; c. Planning Commission – Discuss request for assistance from Windham Regional

Commission for assistance regarding Lowell Lake plan; d. Zoning Administrator – Review demolition progress in zoning enforcement matter

8. Transfer Station

9. Roads and Bridges: a. Department updates; b. Sign letter to VTrans requesting reduction of speed limit and dedicated turning lane on Route 11 in vicinity of the Flood Brook School; c. Letter of intent to participate in the 2019 Municipal Roads Grants in Aid Program

10. Old Business: a. Discuss TOPP Phase I progress – change order

11. New Business: a. Consider membership and terms of appointment for Conservation Commission; b. Review bids and award contract for 2019 parks maintenance; c. Sign letter to sender of old postcard of Lowell lake; d. Request to donate property to the Town – Brophy Lane (Parcel #066032.000)

12. Executive Session – The appointment or employment or evaluation of a public officer or

employee per 1 V.S.A. 313 (a)(3)

13. Adjourn