Londonderry Select Board agenda for July 1, 2019
The Select Board for the town of Londonderry will meet at 7 p.m. Monday, July 1 at the Town Office Building, 100 Old School St. in South Londonderry. Below is its agenda.
1. Call Meeting to Order
2. Additions or Deletions to the Agenda
3. Minutes Approval – Meeting(s) of June 17, 2019 & June 24, 2019
4. Select Board Pay Orders
5. Announcements/Correspondence
6. Visitors and Concerned Citizens
7. Town Officials Business: a. Emergency Management Director – Emerald Ash Borer; b. Emergency Management Director – Hazard Mitigation Grant for Local Hazard
Mitigation Plan; c. Planning Commission – Discuss request for assistance from Windham Regional
Commission for assistance regarding Lowell Lake plan; d. Zoning Administrator – Review demolition progress in zoning enforcement matter
8. Transfer Station
9. Roads and Bridges: a. Department updates; b. Sign letter to VTrans requesting reduction of speed limit and dedicated turning lane on Route 11 in vicinity of the Flood Brook School; c. Letter of intent to participate in the 2019 Municipal Roads Grants in Aid Program
10. Old Business: a. Discuss TOPP Phase I progress – change order
11. New Business: a. Consider membership and terms of appointment for Conservation Commission; b. Review bids and award contract for 2019 parks maintenance; c. Sign letter to sender of old postcard of Lowell lake; d. Request to donate property to the Town – Brophy Lane (Parcel #066032.000)
12. Executive Session – The appointment or employment or evaluation of a public officer or
employee per 1 V.S.A. 313 (a)(3)
13. Adjourn
