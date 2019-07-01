Betsy Taft, 74, avid bowler, women’s softball enthusiast

On Monday, June 17, 2019, Betsy Lou (Merrill) Taft passed away peacefully in the care of Elmwood Nursing Home in Claremont, N.H. She was 74.

She was born on Feb. 9, 1945 in Hanover, N.H., the daughter of Joseph and Helen Merrill.

Ms. Taft was continually involved in community sports and is remembered as one of the founding members of the Women’s Softball League that was greatly active in the Springfield area from the late ’70s through early ’80s.

Ms. Taft was also an avid bowler and often could be found listed on the local roster for her high scores.

She was exceptionally fond of her massive owl collection, and would spend winters crocheting, making handmade quilts, embroidery, doing puzzles, reading and going out with family and friends to bingo.

Ms. Taft is survived by her two children: Lisa Reichert and her husband of Inlet N.Y., and Wendy Taft of Chester. She is also survived by four grandchildren: Jessica, John, James and Brandon and three great- granddaughters and three great-grandsons. And let us not forget her beloved cat Goofy who was always by her side.

Fulfilling Ms. Taft’s last request, there will be no memorial services or formal gatherings. She will be brought to her final place of rest and her ashes will be scattered so that she may peacefully rest in the place that brought her the most joy.

Anyone wishing to extend a memorial contribution in Betsy Taft’s name is asked to do so to your local Humane Society.

Davis Memorial Chapel is assisting with arrangements.