Chester Chatter: The days of child’s play

By Ruthie Douglas

©2019 Telegraph Publishing LLC

As kids, our favorite thing to play in our neighborhood was cowboys and Indians.

We began by choosing to either be a cowboy or an Indian.

The sidewalks, backyards and nearby woods were our battlefield. Someone would give a war cry and away we went. We made the noise of galloping hooves, horses whinnying, snorting and stomping. One person was chosen to be Roy Rogers and someone else to be his sidekick Gabby Hays. Those cowboys huddled together to plan how to capture the Indians.

Sticks served as guns and empty paper towel rolls became telescopes. Our script was formed as we played. Often, we made a mess scattered around the neighborhood. When we chose roles, I always wanted to be Dale Evans, but some how I was always overlooked.

We played all afternoon and had so much fun, and always ended our battles with a handshake. Do today’s kids play like this now?

Scenes and heard here and there

Several members of the American Legion Post 67 spent the weekend in Burlington at the Legion Summer Convention.

On a recent perfectly lovely summer evening, my daughter Jeanie, son-in-law Joe and I drove up into the hills of the town of Belmont. We were on a mission to view the field of peonies. What a treat with hundreds of flowers in many colors spread across the landscape. We stopped at the Belmont General Store for a bite to eat and to view Star Lake.

How great is it to have wonderful friends like mine. Pat Budnick sent a car over to drive me to Music in the Meadow for Komen Race for the Cure on Saturday. Her daughter Tina drove me around in a golf cart that Benny and Kim provided. I enjoyed a great lunch and wonderful music. Thank you all so much.

Congratulations to Pat and Music in the Meadow. The event raised more than $15,000 for the Susan B. Komen Race for the Cure! Amazing!

Answer to last week’s trivia question: Buster Henry was the butcher at the IGA, where Misty Valley Books is. (Congratulations to Warren for answering correctly.)



This week’s trivia question: Name the three remaining stone schools houses in Chester.



Street Talk



Have you been bitten by a tick this summer … or ever?