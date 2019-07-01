Community & Arts Events: July 5-July 10, 2019

For a full listing of upcoming events, click here for The Chester Telegraph Calendar.

July 5 & 6: Legion hosts two-day 100th anniversary celebration

The Chester Post 67 of the American Legion will be hosting a two-day 100th birthday celebration of the legion on Friday and Saturday, July 5 and July 6 on legion grounds, 635 VT Route 103 South.

Events are free and open to the public and everyone is encouraged to bring lawn chairs. Food will be available for purchase on both days, including the Pig Roast on Friday and the Chicken BBQ on Saturday.

Events begin at 5 p.m. Friday, July 5 with a pig roast. At 7 p.m., the American Legion Post No. 5 Band will perform with fireworks at dusk.

Saturday’s events begin at 10 a.m. with horse pulls. At 11 a.m., there will be a legion tribute ceremony and music begins at noon, with local band DV8. The Chicken BBQ begins at 2 p.m. followed at 3 p.m. with the Hocus Pocus Magic Show. Live Music continues from 4 to 7 p.m. with the Brattlyn Brothers band.

There will also be kiddie train rides, sack races, a bounce house and vendors selling goods including the Chester Snowmobile Club selling hotdogs and hamburgers.

July 6: Mark Gamsjager and the Lustre Kings at Bromley



Visit Bromley Mountain Ski Resort for a performance by Mark Gamsjager and the Lustre Kings, 1–4 p.m. on Saturday, July 6 on the Sun Deck at 3984 Vermont Route 11 in Peru, weather permitting.

For more information visit www.bromley.com or email info@bromley.com.

July 6: Live concert features works by Haydn, Brahms

Kinhaven Music School presents a series of five Saturday faculty concerts through July 27 at 354 Lawrence Hill Road in Weston.

The Second Faculty Concert on July 6, features the works of Franz Joseph Haydn (1732–1809), Charles Wuorinen (b. 1938), and Johannes Brahms (1833–1897). The concert begins at 7:30 p.m. and is free and open to the public.

The school hosts an informal gathering before each of their performances from 6:45 to 7:30 p.m. in the Dining Hall (across from the Concert Hall). Meet the faculty and Kinhaven Co-Executive Directors Tony Mazzocchi and Deborah Buck, over a glass of wine and light refreshments, talk about music, and share news about how Kinhaven’s summer is proceeding.

Visit www.kinhaven.org or call 973-378-5854 for more information.

July 6: FOLA screens musical ‘Finding Your Feet’

The romantic comedy, Finding Your Feet is Friends of the Ludlow Auditorium’s next monthly movie to be screened at 7 p.m. on Saturday, July 6 in the Heald Auditorium of Ludlow Town Hall at 37 Depot St. in Ludlow.

When ‘Lady’ Sandra Abbott (Imelda Staunton) discovers that her husband of 35 years (John Sessions) is having an affair with her best friend (Josie Lawrence), she seeks refuge in London with her estranged, older sister Bif (Celia Imrie). Sandra is a fish out of water next to her outspoken, serial dating, free spirited sibling who lives on an inner-city council estate. But difference is just what Sandra needs and she reluctantly lets Bif drag her along to a community dance class where she meets her sister’s friends. This colorful group of defiant, and energetic “third-agers” starts to show Sandra that retirement is a beginning, and that divorce could be her new lease of life and love.

The movie is open to everyone and is free: donations are appreciated. Berkshire Bank supplies popcorn and FOLA provides water. For information, call 802-228-7239 or visit the FOLA website, www.fola.us.

July 7: Hike perimeter trails of Merck Forest

t 8 a.m. on Sunday, July 7, meet with the Green Mountain Club Manchester section at the Merck Forest parking lot in Rupert. This circumnavigation of the Merck is approximately 14 miles in length and will take 7 to 8 hours to complete. It contains one long downhill of about 900 feet and one long uphill of about 1,200 feet, as well as a number of lesser ups and downs.

At last passage, it has a stretch of blow-down trees necessitating a series of “over, under or around” choices. The hike is long and hilly, but the effort is amply rewarded, as it passes through different forests on a number of less traveled Merck Forest trails, which take in at two grand vistas, including Mt. Antone, a long streamside downhill glide on Old Town Road, a spectacular four trunked oak tree, and an early morning passage across the top of the farm where you can check on the American Chestnuts the Merck is nursing.

Bring ample water, lunch, and clothing for inclement weather. Registration is required. Contact Greg Hopper at 917-287-0246 or gbhopper@gmail.com to register.

July 10: Busy Beavers: One of nature’s best architects

The American beaver can be found all across the country including here in Northern New England where they play an important role in changing the landscape. Learn all about this furred architect’s life, family, and job in nature at the Whiting Library and Nature Center’s presentation.

Busy Beavers: One of Nature’s Best Architects will be presented from 1 to 2 p.m. at Whiting Library, 117 Main St. in Chester.

Participants will enjoy hands-on items, beaver bio-facts, and other engaging activities to help explore and learn more about this crafty rodent.

The family programs are recommended for children ages 4 and up and include time for making a relevant and fun craft.

For more information, contact Whiting’s Children’s librarian Stephanie by calling 802-875-2277, or click here for more information.

