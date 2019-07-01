Grafton Select Board meeting for July 1, 2019

The Grafton Select Board will meet at 6 p.m. on Monday, July 1 at the Town Garage, 220 Bell St. Below is its agenda.

1. Adopt Agenda

2. Approve Minutes: June 17, 2019

3. Warrants, as signed, presented to Selectboard (June 21,2019)

4. School Merger discussion with members of the New Board

5. Highway Report: Turner Hill; Paving – Discussion concerning whether to pave this year or wait; Invitation for Bids – status only; Truck – sealed bids due at TH on July 11th for opening on July 15th; Chester hill culvert – site visit July 1, sealed bids due at TH on July 11th to be opened at SB Meeting July 15th

6. Heating Town Hall – fuel proposal James and James.

7. Risk Management 2.0 – a VLCT Town Hall – No cost. Who will attend, which date/place.

8. Town Clerk/Treasurer

9. Potential discussion and setting of tax rate.

10. Public Comment

11. Other Business

12. Date of Next Selectboard Meetings: Selectboard Special Meeting (potential) to set tax rate July 8, 2019 @ Town Hall @ 3:30PM, Special Selectboard Meeting on Town Plan on July 11, 2019 @ Town Garage @ 6:00 PM and regular Meeting July 15, 2019 @ Grafton Garage @ 6:00 PM – opening bids on Truck and Culvert only, because of attendance of members at school merger meeting in Bellows Falls. Special Meeting to Award bids July 18, 2019, Special Meeting on Town Plan July 25, 2019 @ Town Garage 6:00 PM

13. Adjourn