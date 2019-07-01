S is for summer and salmon cakes



theyankeechef.blogspot.com

Simple, beautifully accented with veggies and cheese and using up some Old Bay seasoning many of you have in the cupboard.

1 1/4 cups plain dried breadcrumbs, divided

1 (15 ounce) can of salmon, drained well

1/3 cup frozen peas, thawed

1/3 cup whole kernel corn

1 medium potato, peeled and shredded

1/2 teaspoon red pepper flakes

Salt and black pepper to taste

1 teaspoon lemon juice

1/2 cup your favorite shredded cheese

1/2 teaspoon Old Bay seasoning

3 eggs, beaten

2-3 tablespoons canola oil (see NOTE)

In a shallow bowl, or dinner plate, pour 1/4 cup of the breadcrumbs and set aside.

In a large bowl, combine next 9 ingredients, tossing gently. Add eggs and remainder of bread crumbs, gently mixing until it holds together.

Cover and refrigerate at least 1 hour.

When ready to cook, scoop out desired sizes of salmon mixture and shape into a ball. Roll in breadcrumbs and set aside. Add 2 tablespoons oil to a large skillet over medium heat.

When oil is hot, place 4-5 salmon balls into oil and gently press down until desired thickness.

Let cook for about 4 minutes per side, until nicely browned.

Repeat process with remaining cakes and serve immediately plain or simply with tartar sauce.

Makes about 12 salmon cakes.

NOTE: You may need an additional tablespoon or two. Make sure you have adequate oil in pan because salmon cakes tend to stick more than other similar types of fish cakes. Making sure they are evenly, and sufficiently, coated with breadcrumbs helps with this issue.