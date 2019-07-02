Andover Select Board agenda for July 8

The Select Board for the Town of Andover will meet at 6:30 p.m. on Monday, July 8 at Town Office, 953 Weston-Andover Road.

1. Call Select Board meeting to order.

2. Act on Agenda.

3. Act on Minutes: Act on minutes from the June 24th meeting.

4. Public Comment (Time allowance: Five minutes per visitor, 10 minutes per topic): Members of the public may address the Board on appropriate topics that are not on this meeting’s agenda.

5. New Business:

A. Phone service during times of power outage – Paul Stumpf

6. Highways / Garage:

A. Adoption of new State Road & Bridge Standards

B. Road Commissioner’s report

7. Review and Act on Financial Orders.

8. Correspondence.

9. Adjourn.

REMINDERS:

Next Select Board Meeting, 7/22/2019, 6:30 p.m.