College News

Noah Wetherald of Weston graduated Cum Laude from Ithaca College, of Ithaca, N.Y., with a bachelor of science in Biochemistry.

Hollister A. Olson of Plymouth graduated from Colby College in Waterville, Maine, in May, receiving a bachelor of arts degree majoring in mathematical sciences with a concentration in statistics.

John Holleran of Chester, who is earning a bachelor of science in Electromechanical Engineering Technology, made the President’s List at Vermont Technical College in Randolph Center for the spring semester. To make the President’s List, students must maintain a 4.0 or higher average for the semester while being enrolled in at least 12 letter-graded credit hours.

Two other area students at Vermont Tech have made the Dean’s List for the spring semester by earning a grade point average of 3.5 or higher. They are:

Morgan Stevens of Grafton, who is seeking an associate degree in Applied Science in Business Technology & Management, and

Caleb White of Chester, who is earning a bachelor of science degree in Electromechanical Engineering Technology.

Catherine Sikes of Londonderry has earned a place on the dean’s list for the spring 2019 semester at Dean College in Franklin, Mass.

Samantha Mirra of Springfield, who is studying Health Science/Pre-Physician Assistant, was named to the dean’s list of Springfield College of Springfield, Mass. To be named to the dean’s list, a student must have a minimum GPA of 3.500 for the semester.