Maria Reyes, 55, compassionate person, beloved sister

Maria Alison Reyes, daughter of Rita and Albert Reyes, passed suddenly on June 28 at the age of 55, finally free from the ravages of schizophrenia that plagued her most of her adult life.

Ms. Reyes graduated from Burr and Burton Academy in 1981 and attended UVM on an academic scholarship, possessing a brilliant mind. She was also an excellent skier, talented artist and a gifted musician.

She will be sorely missed by all those who came to know her. She was lovable, compassionate, caring and generous and never had a complaint.

She was predeceased by her mother and father. She was the beloved sister to three sisters who survive: Barbara Hamel, Rita Masso (Lou), and Christine Estey (Rick) and several nieces and a nephew.

There will be a graveside celebration of Ms. Reyes’ life at Riverside Cemetery in Londonderry beginning at 11 a.m. on Thursday, July 11. The Rev. Peter Williams will officiate.

In lieu of flowers the family requests that donations be made to NAMI — the National Alliance on Mental Illness at 600 Blair Park Road, Ste 301, Williston, VT 05495. You can also click here to donate.

Davis Memorial Chapel in Springfield is assisting with arrangements.