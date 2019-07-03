Chester marks Kennedy’s retirement

© 2019 Telegraph Publishing, LLC

More than 120 people showed up at Chester’s town garage last Thursday to congratulate Highway Foreman Graham Kennedy and wish him well on his retirement.

Kennedy, who has worked for the department for 30 years – with more than 20 of those as foreman – chatted and joked with the visitors while Town Manager David Pisha grilled hot dogs for the luncheon laid out in honor of the occasion.

Along with loads of food, a large sheet cake sporting sand and gravel piles with machinery working on them wished Kennedy a happy retirement.

In addition to the “routine” tasks of maintaining roads and plowing snow, Kennedy has overseen emergency work from helping the Water Department with broken mains to reconstruction after Tropical Storm Irene.