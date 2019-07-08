Arts & Community events: July 11 – July 17

For a full listing of upcoming events, click here for The Chester Telegraph Calendar.

July 11: Chester Music Series features Kate Lorenz & Constellations

The second concert in the Chester Music Series, to be held from 6:30 to 8 p.m. on Thursday, July 11, features Kate Lorenz and the Constellations.

An avid lover of classic rock and Motown, Lorenz started off by harmonizing with what she heard on mix tapes and in her parents’ vinyl collection and cut her teeth on the blues while studying abroad playing with a pub band in Ireland.

The event is being held at the Academy Building Grounds, 201 Main St. Bring a blanket, lawn chairs and refreshments and enjoy the music. Rain venue is the American Legion, Route 103 South.



July 13: Music by Gus Bloch at West River Farmers Market

The West River Farmers Market hosts 40+ vendors, from vegetables to cutting boards to prepared food and so much more, all made locally by devoted members of our community.

It also features local musicians and community events. On Saturday, July 13, come enjoy music provided by Gus Bloch and chat with members of the Londonderry Historical Society. Click here for more information.

July 13: Lerman art reception

at Winhall Library

The Winhall Library hosts a reception for photographer Matthew Lerman from noon to 2 p.m. on Saturday, July 13. View Lerman’s photography throughout the month of July at 2 Lower Taylor Hill Road in Bondville.

Lerman is a photographer with a mission to teach the viewer, through his or her visual sense, to see the myriad of intricate connections within the biosphere, and thus to love and protect the natural wonders of their land.

For more information, email winhalllibrary@comcast.net or call 802-297-9741

July 13: Raptor encounter at Bromley Mountain



Attend a live presentation from the Vermont Institute of Natural Science at 2 p.m. on Saturday, July 13, when VINS brings in three live birds of prey. Falcons, hawks and owls provide the lens through which we can examine food webs, predator-prey relationships and the interdependence of the systems that support life.

The program is at Bromley Mountain Ski Resort at 3984 Vermont Route 11 in Peru. For more information, email info@bromley.com.

July 14: Workshop on replacing single-use plastics

It wasn’t until 1985 that single use plastic bags became routinely used in grocery stores. Very quickly, they took on other uses: totes for other objects, liners for trashcans and a useful tool in cleaning up after the dog.

With a ban on single-use plastics in Vermont, starting July 2020, the Cavendish Historical Society is offering a special workshop to prepare for the change ahead.

On Sunday, July 14, at 2 p.m. at the Cavendish Historical Society Museum at 1958 Main St. in Cavendish offers Replacing Plastics, a hands-on workshop that provides participants a chance to: make their own tote bags from old T-shirts; fold a beach towel so it doubles as a pillow and a carrying case; see a demonstration of converting a milk jug into a pooper scooper; and receive a handout on options for replacing single use plastics.

The workshop is free and open to the public. Bring an old T-shirt and a beach towel.

For more information about the workshop, call 802-226-7807 or e-mail margocaulfield@icloud.com.

July 14: Green Mountain Club potluck, 0planning meeting

On Sunday, July 14 at 6 p.m., meet with Manchester Section Green Mountain Club at Marge and Bob Fish’s house in Londonderry. They invite the public to enjoy good company, a potluck dinner and help plan the outings and trail workdays for August, September and October.

For directions and to make a reservation, contact Marge Fish at 802-384-3654 or marge.fish@gmail.com. Non-members are welcome to attend to find out more about the Green Mountain Club and the Manchester Section.

July 15: Nathan Evans Fox & Jane Kramer perform at Stage 33

n tour from Georgia and North Carolina, Nathan Evans Fox and Jane Kramer will co-headline an acoustic show of heartfelt strength and delicacy at Stage 33 Live, 33 Bridge St. in Bellows Falls, playing both separately and together. Local up-and-comer Nick Badaracco opens.

Doors open at 6 p.m., music starts at 7 p.m. A $10 donation is suggested.

Fox is a multi-instrumentalist storyteller who blends his musical roots of country, rock, bluegrass, and hymns into landscapes that confront the difficulties of his cultural and religious heritage with quiet grief, incisive anger, and unexpected wit. Kramer has been described as sounding like she was "born to gypsy poets and raised by Emmylou Harris."

July 17: Whiting Library presents ‘Who Eats What at Nature’s Dinner Table?’

Carnivore, herbivore, omnivore, and detritivore are the names that scientists use to describe different kinds of eaters in the natural world.

Learn about the many different kinds of eaters, what their dinner looks like, and how they go about finding food and eating it too. Participants take a look at animal skulls, participate in an eating experiment, and enjoy other engaging activities to learn about how and why animals eat what they do.

The presentation is 1 to 2 p.m. at Whiting Library at 117 Main St. in Chester.

The family programs are recommended for children ages 4 and up and include time for making a relevant and fun craft. For more information, contact Whiting's Children's librarian Stephanie, or visit www.nature-museum.org/summer-unplugged.

