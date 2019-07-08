Charles Henry Jerome, 76, of Andover, enjoyed hunting, fishing

Charles Henry Jerome, 76, of Andover, passed away unexpectedly on Tuesday July 2, 2019 at the Dartmouth Hitchcock Medical Center in Lebanon, N.H.

He was born April 19, 1943 in Ferrisburgh, the son of John J. and Ruth (Newville) Jerome. He attended school in the Ferrisburgh area.

He served in the U.S. Army during the Vietnam War and later in the National Guard.

For many years, Mr. Jerome was employed in security at Simmonds Precision in Vergennes. He also worked at Vermont Maple Orchards.

On Jan. 24, 1970, he married Sandra Lahoue at the First Congregational Church in Burlington.

Mr. Jerome lived in Burlington, Bristol, Vergennes, Hinesburg and in Florida and, for the most recent nine years, in Andover.

He was a member of the American Legion Post #67 in Chester.

Mr. Jerome enjoyed hunting, fishing and watching wrestling. He also volunteered as a caregiver. He loved animals, especially his dog Boss Man, and Sandra’s dog Patches.

Mr. Jerome is survived by his wife Sandra of Andover; sons Justin J. Jerome of Rutland and Jason J. Jerome of Bristol; brothers John Jerome of Bristol, Conn., Norbert Jerome of Vergennes and William Jerome of Bristol; sister Joan Stevens of Tennessee; six grandchildren, and many nieces, nephews and cousins.

He was predeceased by his parents, and by three sisters: Alice Prime, Evelyn Carter and Joyce Carter.

A Celebration of Life service will be announced for a later date.

Contributions may be made in Mr. Jerome’s memory to the American Heart Association, PO Box 3049 Syracuse, N.Y. 13220-3049 or to American Cancer Society, P.O. Box 22478, Oklahoma City, OK 73123.

Davis Memorial Chapel of Springfield is assisting with arrangements.