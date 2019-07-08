College News
The Chester Telegraph | Jul 08, 2019 | Comments 0
Chelsea McAllister of Chester has earned a bachelor’s of science degree in Recreation Management from Springfield College in Massachusetts for studies completed in 2019.
The following students graduated in spring from the Practical Nursing Program at Vermont Technical College in Randolph Center:
- Olivia Dostal of Chester
- Megan Peters of Landgrove
- Jenny Allison of Springfield
- Matilda Caldwell of Springfield
- Stephanie Currie of Springfield and
- Alyssa Lucius of Springfield
