Experience the vibrance of Salmon Vera Cruz

This tangy, crisp-tender and colorful dish is probably the most famous of all Mexican dishes, originating (it is said) from the area of the same name. Simple to make and just as vibrant in taste, enjoy this Yanked version with other types of fish as well, including the popular snapper.

1 (15-ounce) can crushed tomatoes with juice

1 teaspoon minced garlic in oil

1 teaspoon dried cilantro

1 teaspoon dried basil

1/2 teaspoon crushed red pepper

4 (4-ounce) salmon fillets

1/4 cup golden raisins

1/4 cup whole kernel corn

1/4 cup cooked garbanzo beans

1/2 small onion, julienned

1/2 green bell pepper, julienned

1/2 yellow bell pepper, julienned

Place tomatoes, garlic, cilantro, basil and red pepper in a large skillet, stirring to combine.

Top with salmon fillets and remainder of ingredients. Cover and bring to a boil over medium heat.

Reduce to low and simmer 10-12 minutes, or until salmon is cooked throughout.

The vegetables will be crisp tender.

Remove cover and serve hot.

Enough for 4 people